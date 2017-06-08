Draymond Green Calls Cavs Fans ‘Rude’ After His Mom Was Harassed At End Of Game 3

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – Draymond Green didn’t appreciate how his family was treated at the end of Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena Wednesday night.

The Golden State Warriors’ forward responded Thursday to his mother being harassed by Cavs fans as time expired following their 118-113 win to take a commanding 3-0 series lead.

“They’re fine,” Green said. “It happens every year. The fans here are just rude. My mom can hold her own though. Shes good.”

Video of the incident, which showed Cleveland police stepping in to separate the parties involved, was posted on Instagram.

Pathetic Cavs fans getting into it with Draymond's mother and company at the game. It doesn't matter how much you love your team, leave the families alone. Only in Cleveland. Smh. 🤦🏽‍♂️ (Via @deekicks_314) A post shared by Warriors Talk (@warriorstalk) on Jun 7, 2017 at 10:54pm PDT

Green hasn’t been shy about expressing his hatred for Cleveland and the Cavs over the last 3 years and the incident Wednesday night gives him and his team even more motivation to complete the sweep Friday night and pop champagne inside Quicken Loans Arena for the second time in 3 years.

“It would be very satisfying to do that,” Green said. “We’ve obviously won it here before, it’s a great feeling winning on someone else’s floor, celebrating on their floor, celebrating in their locker room, quieting their crowd.

“As an athlete one of the best feelings is going into enemy territory and silencing their crowd. At the end of the day though it don’t matter where you win it, as long as you win it.”