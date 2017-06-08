Jason Lloyd: The Cavs Don’t Have Enough Bullets To Beat The Cavs

June 8, 2017 8:59 AM
Jason Lloyd of The Athletic joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima to recap game 3 of the NBA finals.  Jason told Ken and Anthony about the feeling in the Cavaliers’ locker room after the 118-113 loss and what an unnamed Cavs player told him the team feels about their chances in game 4.

Jason talked about Tristan Thompson’s performance in the Finals and why we haven’t seen other players like Channing Frye get minutes in the series.  Jason also talked about why LeBron doesn’t feel like he can rest in this series and what effect it’s had on him physically.

Jason finished by explaining how Tyronn Lue is trying to control the pace of the game and why it seems he is being short with the media when questioned about it.

LISTEN TO THE PODCAST HERE 

