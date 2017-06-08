Steph Curry Denies Disrespectful Act Following Kevin Durant’s Shot That Put Warriors In Front Late In Game 3

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – Steph Curry denies that he engaged in a disrespectful act in celebration of Kevin Durant’s 3-pointer that put Golden State in front for good in the final minute Wednesday night.

Durant’s shot over LeBron James gave the Warriors the lead for good, 114-113 with 45.3 seconds remaining.

After Durant made the shot, Curry could be seen squatting as if mimicking going to the bathroom on the Cavs floor. He even removed his mouthpiece to do it before he ran up the floor to play defense.

Curry claimed Thursday that the celebration wasn’t meant to be disrespectful.

“It’s all spontaneous, yeah. I wish I could have a little bit more control over the reactions in certain situations,” Curry said. “I really don’t know what I did last night. Like I saw it, no, I saw it, I just — I don’t know what I was doing.

“I even dropped my mouthpiece because I was so uncoordinated in that sense.”

When pressed on the celebration Curry added, “No Randy Moss. None of that stuff. Just having fun, I guess.”

The Warriors, who lost to the Cavs in 7 games last June in The Finals, can sweep the series with the victory Friday night in Game 4.