WATCH: Kyle Korver Dunks In Game Three Of The NBA Finals

June 8, 2017 12:12 PM
Filed Under: 2017 NBA Finals, Cleveland Cavaliers, Kyle Korver

Cleveland Cavaliers’ three-point specialist Kyle Korver doesn’t dunk a lot. It’s super rare.

But when he does, everyone loses their mind.

According basketball-reference.com, Korver has 20 dunks in his regular season career and now four in the postseason.

Game 3 of the NBA Finals was one of those postseason dunks.

The last time the 36-year-old dunked was in February, with the Cavs, against his former team the Atlanta Hawks.

The reactions on Wednesday night to his dunk on Twitter were priceless. Here’s some of our favorites.

gettyimages 693598424 WATCH: Kyle Korver Dunks In Game Three Of The NBA Finals

in Game 3 of the 2017 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 7, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

Buy Pizza Fest Tickets
June 15, 2017
On Air Schedule

Listen Live

Listen