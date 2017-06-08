WATCH: Kyle Korver Dunks In Game Three Of The NBA Finals

Cleveland Cavaliers’ three-point specialist Kyle Korver doesn’t dunk a lot. It’s super rare.

But when he does, everyone loses their mind.

According basketball-reference.com, Korver has 20 dunks in his regular season career and now four in the postseason.

Game 3 of the NBA Finals was one of those postseason dunks.

🚨 KYLE KORVER DUNK ALERT 🚨pic.twitter.com/jtAzhpJZh9 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 8, 2017

The last time the 36-year-old dunked was in February, with the Cavs, against his former team the Atlanta Hawks.

The reactions on Wednesday night to his dunk on Twitter were priceless. Here’s some of our favorites.

Kyle Korver for thr… Wait… With the dunk?! 💪 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 8, 2017

Back door Kyle Korver dunk 💪 !!! Something is off in the universe tonight. Cav's might defend home court! — Kris Humphries (@KrisHumphries) June 8, 2017

kyle korver dunks should count for 250 points to be honest — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) June 8, 2017