WATCH: Kyle Korver Dunks In Game Three Of The NBA Finals

Cleveland Cavaliers’ three-point specialist Kyle Korver doesn’t dunk a lot. It’s super rare.
But when he does, everyone loses their mind.
According basketball-reference.com, Korver has 20 dunks in his regular season career and now four in the postseason.
Game 3 of the NBA Finals was one of those postseason dunks.
The last time the 36-year-old dunked was in February, with the Cavs, against his former team the Atlanta Hawks.
The reactions on Wednesday night to his dunk on Twitter were priceless. Here’s some of our favorites.