WATCH: Highlights Of Cavs’ NBA Finals Record 86-Point First Half

The Cleveland Cavaliers trail the Golden State Warriors 3-0 in the best-of-7 NBA Finals, and thing didn’t look great coming into Friday night.

But so far, Game 4 has belonged to the Cavs. The Cavs erupted for an NBA Finals record 49 points in the first quarter of Friday’s game.

That was en route to an NBA Finals record 86 point first half

Watch the highlights of the first quarter here!

The @cavs erupt for 49 first quarter points, the most points in a quarter in #NBAFinals history! #DefendTheLand pic.twitter.com/W8P1kmMQKz — NBA (@NBA) June 10, 2017

And then we got this little 2nd quarter treat from J.R. Smith.

The Cavaliers lead the Warriors 86-68 at halftime of Game 4. LeBron James as 22 points, Kyrie Irving has 28 points, and Kevin Love has 17.