WATCH: Highlights Of Cavs’ NBA Finals Record 86-Point First Half

June 9, 2017 10:31 PM By Ben Fontana | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under: 2017 NBA Finals, Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers trail the Golden State Warriors 3-0 in the best-of-7 NBA Finals, and thing didn’t look great coming into Friday night.

But so far, Game 4 has belonged to the Cavs. The Cavs erupted for an NBA Finals record 49 points in the first quarter of Friday’s game.

That was en route to an NBA Finals record 86 point first half

Watch the highlights of the first quarter here!

And then we got this little 2nd quarter treat from J.R. Smith.

The Cavaliers lead the Warriors 86-68 at halftime of Game 4. LeBron James as 22 points, Kyrie Irving has 28 points, and Kevin Love has 17.

More from Ben Fontana | 92.3 The Fan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

Buy Pizza Fest Tickets
June 15, 2017
On Air Schedule

Listen Live

Listen