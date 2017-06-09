LeBron James, Draymond Green, and Friends Talk Hoops and More In Uninterrupted’s ‘The Shop’

Barbershop talk just got taken to the next level as LeBron James and friends Maverick Carter, Rich Paul, and more talk it up in a New Orleans barbershop during NBA all-star week.
Warriors F Draymond Green, along with rapper 2 Chainz also join in on the conversation.
Topics range from the 2016 NBA Finals, to LeBron’s return to Cleveland. Former New York Knicks legend Charles Oakley and rapper Jesse Williams also join the conversation, and topics stretch to things like the music industry.
James also discusses his relationship with Cavs’ owner Dan Gilbert. This is a must watch!