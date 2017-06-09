Nick Wright: I Thought Golden State Would Not Be As Good This Season, And It Turns Out That’s Not True

Nick Wright of FOX Sports and FS1 joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima to talk NBA Finals. Nick talked about his new show starting September 5th with NFL Hall of Famer Chris Carter and how he handles the things he gets right or wrong on twitter. Nick also talked about whether this season will be considered a disappointment for the Cavs and if he thinks LeBron could leave for Los Angeles after next season. Nick also gave his rankings for NBA point guards and where he thinks Kyrie Irving falls. Nick ended with his thoughts on Skip Bayless.
