Record First Half Performance From Cavs To Open Game 4

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – With their backs against the wall trailing 3-0 in the NBA Finals the Cavaliers came out in the first half of Game 4 with a vengeance.
Led by 28 points from Kyrie Irving, the Cavs set NBA Finals records with 49 points in the first quarter and 86 points in the first half to lead by 18 at intermission.
Cleveland shot a blistering 60.9 percent, including 13 of 22 from 3 to open up their largest advantage in the series.
LeBron James added 22 points, 6 rebounds and 8 assists in the half as he maintains his triple double average pace in these Finals. Kevin Love has 17 points and Tristan Thompson, virtually invisible, helped get the Cavs going early with 3 offensive rebounds and his 6 total rebounds eclipses the 11 total he had in the first 3 games combined.
Golden State, led by 22 points from Kevin Durant, shot 55 percent in the first half.