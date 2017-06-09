Reports: Holtmann Takes Over At Ohio State

Columbus, OH – (92.3 The Fan) – Chris Holtmann is expected to be named the new head basketball coach at Ohio State today.
The Columbus Dispatch reports that Holtmann will come to the Buckeyes after three seasons at Butler where he guided the Bulldogs to at least one victory in the NCAA Tournament each year.
Holtmann will take over for Thad Matta, who parted ways with the school following 13 seasons as Ohio State’s head coach.
ESPN’s Jeff Goodman reports that Holtmann will get an eight-year contract and get paid $3 million a season.
A press conference is expected in Columbus this afternoon.