Draymond Green Says Clevelanders ‘Don’t Seem To Be The Sharpest People Around’

June 10, 2017 2:06 AM By Daryl Ruiter | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under: 2017 NBA Finals, Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – Draymond Green hates Cleveland and Cavs fans.

And the feeling is probably mutual.

Following the Warriors’ 137-116 loss in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, Green once again ripped into the passionate fans of Cleveland.

“I don’t pay much attention to anybody in Cleveland, honestly,” Green said. “Don’t seem to be the sharpest people around. So whatever.”

On Thursday Green called Cleveland fans “Brutal” after his mother was harassed by a Cavs fan as time expired at the end of Game 3.

More from Daryl Ruiter | 92.3 The Fan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

Buy Pizza Fest Tickets
June 15, 2017
On Air Schedule

Listen Live

Listen