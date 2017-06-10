Draymond Green Says Clevelanders ‘Don’t Seem To Be The Sharpest People Around’

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – Draymond Green hates Cleveland and Cavs fans.
And the feeling is probably mutual.
Following the Warriors’ 137-116 loss in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, Green once again ripped into the passionate fans of Cleveland.
“I don’t pay much attention to anybody in Cleveland, honestly,” Green said. “Don’t seem to be the sharpest people around. So whatever.”
On Thursday Green called Cleveland fans “Brutal” after his mother was harassed by a Cavs fan as time expired at the end of Game 3.