Indians Select Pair Of Preps In OF Holmes, SS Freeman

CLEVELAND (92.3 the Fan) – The Cleveland Indians used their top pick, the 64th overall (second round) on high school outfielder Quentin Holmes out of Monsignor McClancy Memorial High School in New York City.

The 6-foot-1, 180 pounder is considered the fastest player in the draft and was listed as the 33rd best prospect by MLB.com. He is currently committed to play collegiality at Mississippi State.

Still 17 years old on draft day, Holmes is said to have a stellar mental makeup, and is an excellent student. His power is expected to be below average.

With the 71st pick in the draft, the team selected 2B/SS Tyler Freeman, a 6-foot, 165-pounder. He was the 141st ranked prospect in the draft according to MLB.com and the 13th ranked SS according to Baseball America.

Freeman is committed to play at Texas Christian University after playing his high school ball at Etiwanda HS in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. As a senior, Freeman hit .526 with 35 runs , 36 RBI, 8 doubles, 4 triples and 4 home runs in 30 games.

The 18-year old is known as a solid fielder, but could be moved to second base as his career progresses. At the plate, Freeman is said to have a line drive approach and is better when contact-oriented. MLB.com compares his upside to former Rangers IF Michael Young, with a Mark DeRosa downside.

Both players are considered signable prospects, but Holmes was expected to be taken higher in the draft.

Freeman may be less likely to sign a contract, telling The Inland Valley Daily Bulletin that ‘it would take life-changing money’ to sign.