This 90 Second Video Demonstrates The Basketball IQ Of LeBron James

After the Cleveland Cavaliers’ amazing Game 4 win on Friday night in the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, a user on Twitter Sunday broke down a LeBron James’ Game 4 NBA Finals play, and it really is something spectacular.
Ben Falk, ‘previously VP of Basketball Strategy with the 76ers & Analytics Manager with the Blazers,’ as his Twitter bio reads, showed a 30 second stretch in the 3rd quarter which demonstrates LeBron’s brilliance.
The play shows LeBron watching a Kyrie Irving and Tristan Thompson pick and roll, directing Thompson to the high screen on Irving. As he watches the play develop, he sees Steph Curry help on Thompson on the roll.
While the play is unsuccessful, James gets back on defense, grabs the rebound, and calls the same exact play for himself.
James’ gets the screen from Thompson, sees Curry leave his man to help on the roll, and James finds J.R. Smith in the corner for a wide open 3, which he nails to extend the Cavs’ lead to 18.
The Cavaliers again face the Warriors tonight in Oakland, backs against the wall down 3-1 in the NBA Finals. Tip-off is at 9 pm at Oracle.