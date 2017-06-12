This 90 Second Video Demonstrates The Basketball IQ Of LeBron James

After the Cleveland Cavaliers’ amazing Game 4 win on Friday night in the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, a user on Twitter Sunday broke down a LeBron James’ Game 4 NBA Finals play, and it really is something spectacular.

Ben Falk, ‘previously VP of Basketball Strategy with the 76ers & Analytics Manager with the Blazers,’ as his Twitter bio reads, showed a 30 second stretch in the 3rd quarter which demonstrates LeBron’s brilliance.

A small demonstration of LeBron’s incredible basketball IQ: 30 seconds from Game 4. pic.twitter.com/sG7L2yEaZ6 — Ben Falk (@bencfalk) June 11, 2017

The play shows LeBron watching a Kyrie Irving and Tristan Thompson pick and roll, directing Thompson to the high screen on Irving. As he watches the play develop, he sees Steph Curry help on Thompson on the roll.

While the play is unsuccessful, James gets back on defense, grabs the rebound, and calls the same exact play for himself.

James’ gets the screen from Thompson, sees Curry leave his man to help on the roll, and James finds J.R. Smith in the corner for a wide open 3, which he nails to extend the Cavs’ lead to 18.

The play is not proof of basketball genius. But it’s a small demonstration of part of what makes LeBron great: an incredible basketball IQ. — Ben Falk (@bencfalk) June 12, 2017

The Cavaliers again face the Warriors tonight in Oakland, backs against the wall down 3-1 in the NBA Finals. Tip-off is at 9 pm at Oracle.