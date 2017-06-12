Steelers’ Bell, Rams’ Donald Planning To Hold Out Of Minicamp

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, running back Le’Veon Bell of the Pittsburgh Steelers and defensive tackle Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams are planning on holding out of their respective minicamps, which are both scheduled to start next Tuesday.
For Bell, the Steelers used their franchise tag this off-season to keep him in Pittsburgh another year, but Bell wants to secure his future with a long-term contract. He finished 2016 with 1,268 yards on 261 carries with nine total touchdowns (two receiving).
The Rams new coaching staff has been actively negotiating a new contract for Donald, but the two sides have not yet agreed to terms. Donald finished 2016 with 47 total tackles and eight sacks.