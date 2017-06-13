Best Cleveland Breweries To Take Dad On Father’s Day

By Mario McKellop

Cleveland has always been a working-class city. As such, the CLE’s defining traits is its rough-hewn authenticity. Accordingly, the city has developed a world-class beer scene to serve its proudly blue-collar residents. And it’s not just great bars that make Northeast Ohio a destination for alcohol aficionados; it’s the area’s host of diverse and thriving independent microbreweries. Consequently, locals are spoilt for choice when they want to take their patriarchs out for some Father’s Day drinking.

Great Lakes Brewing Company

2516 Market Ave.

Cleveland, OH 44113

(216) 771-4404

www.greatlakesbrewing.com

The organization that founded the state’s first microbrewery, the Great Lakes Brewing Company has established itself as an indelible part of Ohio City’s landscape. Since its founding in1988, this brewery has become synonymous with excellent locally brewed beer. In addition to providing the community with excellent beer, the Great Lakes Brewery itself has become one of the city’s greatest attractions. Father’s Day visitors can partake in a tour of the facility, check out the beer garden and enjoy a top-quality meal at the Great Lake’s brewpub.

BottleHouse Brewery and Meadery

2050 Lee Road

Cleveland, OH 44118

(216) 214-2120

www.thebottlehousebrewingcompany.com

Since opening in 2012, the BottleHouse Brewery and Meadery has made a name for itself by crafting incredibly tasty small batch beers and meads. Dads who like lager will delight in sampling the smoky and full bodied Zero Mile. Papas that have an affinity for stouts will flip for the smoky and smooth La Tentadora. And fathers who like their drinks strong and flavorful need to try the Forgotten Lore. This 14 percent ABV melomel features a bold bourbon flavor with cherry and vanilla undertones.

Nano Brew Cleveland

1859 W 25th St.

Cleveland, OH 44113

(216) 862-6631

www.nanobrewcleveland.com

One of Cleveland’s most innovative breweries, Nano Brew Cleveland specializes in producing an ever-changing array of distinctive and delicious witbiers, pilsners, IPAs, porters, ciders and stouts. Complementing its impressive selection of alcoholic drinks and lovely beer garden, Nano also offers some of the best bar cuisine in the state. Highlights of the brewpub’s classic American menu include chicken and biscuit, Philadelphia cheese steak and pulled pork sandwiches. And its Acid Trip Burger, which was named Cleveland’s Most Unique Burger by Cleveland Magazine, is a pickled onion, balsamic reduction, spicy mayonnaise and cheddar cheese delight that will satisfy the even the hungriest dads.

Market Garden Brewery

1947 West 25th St.

Cleveland, OH 44113

(216) 621-4000

www.marketgardenbrewery.com

A thoroughly stylish and refined establishment, the Market Garden Brewery is an ideal location for a sophisticated Father’s Day celebration. After getting a tour of the brewery’s ultra-slick modern production facility, families can retire to one of the brewpub’s cozy private rooms. Once there, parents and adult children can imbibe some of Market Garden’s fantastic beers. Also, the brewery’s selection of entrées includes a number of hearty dad food favorites including scrumptious ribeye, salmon, burgers and tacos.

Brick & Barrel

1844 Columbus Road

Cleveland, OH 44113

(216) 331-3308

www.brickandbarrelbrewing.com

Those interested in having a laid back Father’s Day should pay a visit to Brick & Barrel. This nano-brewery features a relaxed atmosphere and friendly wait staff that go out of their way to make visitors feel comfortable. In addition to its warmth, this brewery is also known for its line of strong signature beers, such as its Bitter Chief IPA, Cuyahoga Common lager and Der Alt cask ale. It should be noted that Brick’s has a rather extensive wine and spirits list, so any non-beer fans in the family won’t feel left out.