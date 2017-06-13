Browns Minicamp Quick Hits From Day 1: Myles Garrett Is Full Go

BEREA (92.3 The Fan) – After missing a few practices in OTAs for what Browns head coach Hue Jackson has described as precautionary reasons, Myles Garrett is full go this week for minicamp.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft declined to specify what sidelined him but he’s glad to put whatever was bothering him physically behind him.

“I don’t like sitting on the side,” Garrett said. “I want to be out there grinding just like they are.”

Jackson has been effusive in his praise of Garret anytime he’s asked about the rookie defensive end from Texas A&M but that’s not a side of Jackson Garrett sees behind closed doors.

“He doesn’t talk to me like that,” Garrett said. “He tells me to keep on working, that’s what I want to hear. It’s nice that he sings praises for me through the media, but I’m never satisfied and he knows that, so he’s going to keep on pushing me to be better and better each day.”

Defensive coordinator Gregg Williams treats him the same way, if not harder.

“I mean, if I have five sacks, he’s like, ‘why didn’t you have seven?’ If you had 3, why didn’t you have 4?” Garrett said. “That’s the mentality you got to have. You can’t be satisfied with what you did today. You’ve got to be better the next day.”

Although the Browns don’t hit the field until later in the afternoon, here’s a glimpse of what we learned Tuesday on day 1 minicamp.

– Second year receiver Ricardo Louis will spend some time before training camp with Giants receiver Brandon Marshall.

“He is one of those guys that I looked up to growing up, moving to receiver,” Louis said. “He’s a big, physical receiver. He knows how to run routes. He goes up and grabs the ball.”

Last year Louis sent Marshall a direct message through Instagram and it took nearly a year before he got a response from him before he offered to take Louis under his wing this summer.

“That just goes to show me what kind of guy he is,” Louis said. “You can tell that he’s very genuine. He’s a very good guy, to me, just based on what he did with that, hitting me back after a year and to say, ‘I would love to get together with you.'”

– Tight end Seth DeValve has stood out as one of the more improved players heading into his sophomore season during OTAs.

DeValve has looked bigger, faster and stronger, and that’s not by accident either. Unlike his rookie campaign that saw him battle a hamstring injury that slowed him in training camp and then a knee injury that cost him 4 weeks in the season, DeValve is healthy.

“It set me back a lot,” DeValve said of the injuries last year. “Getting good at football is accomplished by taking a lot of reps. And so when you miss reps you try and stay mentally involved but your muscle memory gets out of twitch a little bit. It wasn’t ideal. It wasn’t what I wanted. It’s not what anybody wanted but you bounce back. You recover. You get back and you show what you can do.”

Opportunity knocks for DeValve, who has put on about 10 pounds this offseason, after the release of veteran Gary Barnidge.

“Losing him was unexpected,” DeValve said. “His absence left a big void and a big opportunity for somebody like me. You get multiple emotions in a sense because you’re sad to see him go but then you’re excited about the opportunity to be able to do more.”

– Cameron Erving is back at right tackle trying to win the starting job in competition with Shon Coleman. Erving, selected 19th overall in 2015, struggled last year at center after starting 2 games apiece at left and right guard during his rookie season, where he also struggled.

“It’s definitely been two trying years of my career, but I don’t feel like they’ve gone bad,” Erving said. I feel like I’ve done what I needed to do. Just, moving forward, you have to worry about what’s coming and not what’s in the past.”

– Browns left tackle Joe Thomas was revealed last night on NFL Network’s The Top 100 Players of 2017 where he came in at No. 25. This is his 7th time Thomas has appeared on the list, which is voted on by players. He was ranked No. 23 in 2016; No. 25 in 2015; No. 18 in 2014; No. 28 in 2013; No. 82 in 2012; and No. 43 in 2011.