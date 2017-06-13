Rihanna Honors LeBron James’ 2017 NBA Finals Performance On Instagram

June 13, 2017 1:23 PM By Ben Fontana | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under: Cleveland Cavaliers, LeBron James, Rihanna

Rihanna mad headlines during and after Game 1 of the 2017 NBA Finals, and Cavs’ fans gladly accepted her into our fandom, thanks to her undying love for LeBron James.

After the Cavaliers Game 5 NBA Finals loss to the Warriors on Monday night, giving Golden State the title, Rihanna responded once again.

The video is actually hilarious, with LeBron playing the part of Mufasa, Rihanna as Simba, and Kevin Durant as Scar from Disney’s The Lion King.

“#LongLiveTheKing #KingisStillKingBitch,” Rihanna wrote. “(whispers congrats to KD, cause….ROCNation) BUT: me and @mdollas11 beefing all summer!!”

The video is actually a re-post of this tweet by Cycle, but we understand Rihanna’s LeBron love, so we’ll let it slide.

Rihanna also went as far as using the Crying Jordan meme on herself. As long as LeBron is around in the NBA Finals, Cavaliers’ fans will be seeing more of Rihanna in the future.

😢 #childish

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

