Bud Shaw: I Wouldn’t Be Surprised If The Cavs Reshape The Roster For Next Season

Bud Shaw of the Cleveland Plain Dealer & Cleveland.com joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima with the latest in Cleveland sports. Bud talked about column on LeBron James’ legacy and how the Finals losses affect it. Bud also talked about what changes he thinks should be made to the roster and what Kyrie Irving needs to evolve into as a player going forward.
Bud also talked some Indians baseball and what Terry Francona has to do to get the team ready for a playoff push. Bud got into what problems he thinks Francisco Lindor is going through and if he is focusing to much on his power.
Bud finished with which professional athlete has given him “The Bird” in the past.