Chase Utley Poses With Jim Thome Statue Outside Progressive Field

Chase Utley and Jim Thome were two fan favorites when they played for the Philadelphia Phillies.
On Tuesday, Utley posted a photo of himself with the Jim Thome Statue outside of Progressive Field in Cleveland where the Dodgers are playing the Indians this week in an interleague series.
Utley is 38 years old, 8 years younger than Thome, and grew up looking at Thome as an inspiration. He’s hitting .250 this season with the Dodgers.