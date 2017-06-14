Chase Utley Poses With Jim Thome Statue Outside Progressive Field

June 14, 2017 1:42 PM By Ben Fontana | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under: Chase Utley, Jim Thome, Philadelphia Phillies

Chase Utley and Jim Thome were two fan favorites when they played for the Philadelphia Phillies.

On Tuesday, Utley posted a photo of himself with the Jim Thome Statue outside of Progressive Field in Cleveland where the Dodgers are playing the Indians this week in an interleague series.

Couldn't resist the picture opportunity. Thanks big Jim for being an inspiration to me. #jimthome

A post shared by @therealchaseutley on

Utley is 38 years old, 8 years younger than Thome, and grew up looking at Thome as an inspiration. He’s hitting .250 this season with the Dodgers.

