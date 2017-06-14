DeShone Kizer Signs Rookie Contract With Browns

June 14, 2017 1:06 PM By Daryl Ruiter | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under: Cleveland Browns, DeShone Kizer

BEREA (92.3 The Fan) – The Browns signed quarterback DeShone Kizer to a 4-year rookie contract Wednesday.

The team announced the deal as Kizer prepared to take the field for day 2 of the team’s mandatory minicamp.

The Browns selected Kizer 52nd overall in the second round of the 2017 draft.

With the signing of Kizer, 8 of the 10-member class has been signed leaving first rounders Jabrill Peppers and David Njoku as the only 2 yet to put pen to paper on their rookie deals.

The Toledo Central Catholic alum started 23 of the 25 games he played at Notre Dame where he threw for 5,809 yards and 47 touchdowns. He also rushed for 992 yards and 18 TDs for the Fighting Irish.

More from Daryl Ruiter | 92.3 The Fan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

Buy Pizza Fest Tickets
June 15, 2017
On Air Schedule

Listen Live

Listen