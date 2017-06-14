DeShone Kizer Signs Rookie Contract With Browns

BEREA (92.3 The Fan) – The Browns signed quarterback DeShone Kizer to a 4-year rookie contract Wednesday.
The team announced the deal as Kizer prepared to take the field for day 2 of the team’s mandatory minicamp.
The Browns selected Kizer 52nd overall in the second round of the 2017 draft.
With the signing of Kizer, 8 of the 10-member class has been signed leaving first rounders Jabrill Peppers and David Njoku as the only 2 yet to put pen to paper on their rookie deals.
The Toledo Central Catholic alum started 23 of the 25 games he played at Notre Dame where he threw for 5,809 yards and 47 touchdowns. He also rushed for 992 yards and 18 TDs for the Fighting Irish.