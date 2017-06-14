Hernandez Hits Home Run Off Miller, Dodgers Beat Indians 6-4

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland relief ace Andrew Miller gave up a tiebreaking home run for the second straight night – a solo shot to pinch-hitter Kike Hernandez in the eighth inning – and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Indians 6-4 on Wednesday night.

Hernandez, batting for Chase Utley, hit a 1-2 pitch that barely cleared the wall in right field. Hernandez pumped his fist as he rounded first base after his homer gave Los Angeles a 3-2 lead.

Miller (3-2) wore a shocked expression as he walked to the left of the mound after the home run. The left-hander, who has been virtually unhittable, allowed a leadoff homer to Cody Bellinger in the eighth – the first he gave up this season – that broke a tie in the Dodgers’ 7-5 win Tuesday.

Miller was charged with four runs in 2/3 of an inning after throwing 25 pitches Tuesday and the Indians (31-31) dropped to .500 for the first time since April 19.

Josh Fields (3-0) allowed Jose Ramirez’s game-tying home run in the seventh. Kenley Jansen worked the ninth for his for his 13th save and second of the series as the Dodgers won their sixth straight.

Indians manager Terry Francona returned to the dugout after being hospitalized for a few hours Tuesday night. He underwent a battery of tests and was released early Wednesday.

Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig was in the lineup after appealing his one-game suspension by Major League Baseball for making an obscene gesture to Indians fans on Tuesday night.

Puig, also fined for the incident, was booed in each at-bat and his

two strikeouts brought some of the biggest cheers of the night.

Corey Kluber of the Indians gave up four hits and struck out 10 in seven innings but allowed two runs in the second, a rally that consisted of a walk, a double, two infield hits and Chris Taylor’s steal of home that occurred on the back end of a double steal.

Taylor also had a two-run single in the eighth.

Dodgers starter Brandon McCarthy was charged with one run in 5 1/3 innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: LHP Julio Urias (left shoulder irritation) was placed on the DL at Triple-A Oklahoma City. He was 0-2 with a 5.40 ERA in five starts for Los Angeles.

Indians: 2B Jason Kipnis (neck spasms) was scratched from the lineup and replaced by Erik Gonzalez.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: LHP Rich Hill is 1-0 with a 2.57 ERA in three road starts this season. He made 63 relief appearances for Cleveland in 2013.

Indians: RHP Josh Tomlin is tied for the major league lead with eight losses to go with three wins.

