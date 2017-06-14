Kent State Freshman Football Player Dies After Workout

June 14, 2017 10:07 AM By The Associated Press
Filed Under: Kent State, kenton, tyler heintz

KENT, Ohio (AP) — A freshman football player at Kent State University has died following a morning workout.

The university says paramedics transported Tyler Heintz to a hospital following football conditioning drills at Dix Stadium on Tuesday.

The Portage County coroner confirmed his death that evening.

Heintz was from Kenton and was recruited from Kenton High School as an offensive lineman.

His former high school sent a tweet Tuesday saying they were “shocked and bewildered” after his death.

All contents © copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

More from The Associated Press
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

Buy Pizza Fest Tickets
June 15, 2017
On Air Schedule

Listen Live

Listen