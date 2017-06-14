Kevin Durant Says Kyrie Irving Is Better Than Allen Iverson

Cleveland Cavaliers PG Kyrie Irving averaged 29.4 points per game in the 2017 NBA Finals against Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors, and Durant came away impressed.

Tuesday on The Bill Simmons Podcast, Durant praised Irving’s skills on offense, and compared them to 76ers legend Allen Iverson.

Transcript of said podcast via SLAM Online’s Ryne Nelson:

“I was telling some of my friends after Game 2, I was like, Kyrie, he just makes you happy when you watch him play. You just smile when you watch him play because for somebody to be that skilled, you know he had to work tirelessly at it. The stuff he has in his package is next-level stuff that you can try to teach your kids to do it, but you’ll never be able to do it. … “Kyrie is better than AI to me. I’m going from like skill for skill. His handle is better. We might have to cut that out — I don’t want no problems with AI. Y’all might have to cut that one. I don’t want that to get out. I’m just saying I feel like Kyrie got more skill.”

To compare accolades, Iverson won the 2001 NBA MVP and is Basketball Hall of Famer.

Meanwhile, Irving is only 25 years old, but is already a 4-time All-Star and has won an NBA Championship (A.I. never won one).

Durant was the 2017 NBA Finals MVP for the Warriors, and also has an MVP to his name. But if he’s watching Irving and comparing him to a ball handling legend who’s in the Basketball Hall of Fame, good things are afoot for the Cavs.

