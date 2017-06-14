Report: Francona Expected Back In Dugout Tonight

June 14, 2017 10:17 AM By Jeff Thomas | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under: Cleveland Indians, Los Angeles Dodgers, Terry Francona

Cleveland, OH – (92.3 The Fan) – Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona is expected back in the dugout tonight as the Tribe continues its series with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Cleveland.com reports that Francona should return after becoming ill during last night’s, 7-5, loss to the Dodgers. The Indians are expected to issue a statement about Francona before game-time this evening.

The 58-year old Francona missed one game last year because of chest pains, but returned the following day.

Francona is currently in his fifth season with the Indians and guided the club to the American League pennant last season.

