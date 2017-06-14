Dodgers’ Yasiel Puig Flips Off Indians Fans After Home Run

Ryan Mayer

Los Angeles Dodgers star outfielder Yasiel Puig is known for his flamboyant playing style, exuberance for playing the game and generally wearing his emotions on his sleeve. Many times that joy comes through in highlight reel throws or epic bat flips. Other times, it comes through in ways that well, aren’t as fun or family friendly. Last night’s game against the Indians falls into the latter category.

In the Dodgers 7-5 win over the Tribe Tuesday night, Puig hit a two-run home run in the top of the second inning to open the scoring. After rounding the bases, Puig had a message for some fans that were sitting behind home plate. Watch all the way through the video to see Puig’s message.

Well, that’s not very nice. Puig told USA Today through a translator after the game that the fans had been heckling him throughout the at-bat and he just reacted.

“People were talking to me before the home run, and they talked to me after the home run,” he said through a translator. “I stooped to their level. It happened suddenly. It came out. There’s nothing I can do about it. There were about four of them. They were pretty close there.” Puig realizes he could face a fine from Major League Baseball for his actions. “If I get fined, I can’t not pay it. I know I did it,” he said.

There’s been no word from the league office yet about a fine for Puig, but he has gotten into trouble before with the league, albeit for wearing custom Vin Scully cleats.