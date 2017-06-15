Browns QB Cody Kessler: My Main Goal Is To Win As Many Games As Possible And We’ve Added The Pieces To Do That

June 15, 2017 7:40 AM
Filed Under: Cleveland Browns, Cody Kessler, Gregg Williams, Hue Jackson, Josh McCown, NFL

Cleveland Browns QB Cody Kessler joined Ken Carman from mini-camp to talk about his off-season so far and what we can expect heading into the 2017 season.  Cody talked about how beneficial going against Gregg Williams’ defense has been during workouts and what his conditioning regiment has been like.

Cody took Ken through his new throwing motion (See video above) and pointed out the changes he’s made to it from last season.  Kessler talked about new wideout Kenny Britt what it’s been like working with the veteran on the field.

Cody finished by telling Ken what the realistic expectations are for him this season and what are a few things that excite him for 2017.

LISTEN TO THE PODCAST HERE 

June 15, 2017
