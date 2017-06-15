Draymond Green Wears Dumb Shirt To Warriors Championship Parade

June 15, 2017 1:57 PM By Ben Fontana | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under: Cleveland Cavaliers, Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors

After the Golden State Warriors beat the Cavaliers in the NBA Finals in 5 games, the Warriors celebrated with a parade in Oakland on Thursday afternoon.

Warriors forward Draymond Green appeared to wear a shirt celebrating the Dubs championship, while simultaneously mocking the Cavs.

The “Q” in ‘Quickie’ looks like its mocking the Cavaliers’ Quicken Loans Arena likeness.

Draymond continues to not be popular among Cleveland fans. Way to go, Dray.

Comments

One Comment

  1. UnkieNoah (@UnkieNoah) says:
    June 15, 2017 at 2:28 pm

    it’s funny as hell…stop crying….LOL

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. The Vest (@FredMercuryVest) says:
    June 15, 2017 at 2:30 pm

    Pay back for the “Ultimate Warrior” shirt LeBron wore last year. Can’t have it both ways. Go Dubs!

    Reply | Report comment

