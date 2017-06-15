Draymond Green Wears Dumb Shirt To Warriors Championship Parade

After the Golden State Warriors beat the Cavaliers in the NBA Finals in 5 games, the Warriors celebrated with a parade in Oakland on Thursday afternoon.
Warriors forward Draymond Green appeared to wear a shirt celebrating the Dubs championship, while simultaneously mocking the Cavs.
The “Q” in ‘Quickie’ looks like its mocking the Cavaliers’ Quicken Loans Arena likeness.
Draymond continues to not be popular among Cleveland fans. Way to go, Dray.
One Comment
it’s funny as hell…stop crying….LOL
Pay back for the “Ultimate Warrior” shirt LeBron wore last year. Can’t have it both ways. Go Dubs!