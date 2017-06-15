Kyrie Remodels Dad’s Home For Father’s Day

Don’t forget, Father’s Day is this weekend!

No matter what you get your father, he will love it. For Cavaliers PG Kyrie Irving, that meant remodeling his father’s house.

“He sacrificed a lot,” Kyrie Irving said of his father. “He ultimately gave up his dream to play basketball professionally [to support his family]. He really was super dad.”

The remodel included brand new appliances, decorations, even walls were torn down to make it open concept.

“It’s his first house,” Kyrie says. “I think he wants it to be his only house. This is where I grew up, and I respect him even more for wanting to keep it. But I know there’s always things he wants to improve on in the house.”

