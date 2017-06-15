LeBron James Calls Himself A ‘Bald Head Nut’

Do you hear people praying on LeBron James’ downfall? Because The King certainly hears it.

Right in the middle of the Golden State Warriors’ championship parade on Thursday afternoon, James posted a video on Instagram of him putting in work in the gym.

The best part was that LeBron finally, after many years, embraced his baldness.

Bald head nut!! #IHearEmPrayingOnMyDownfall #CantStopWontStop #striveforgreatness🚀 A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Jun 15, 2017 at 9:34am PDT

“Bald head nut!! #IHearEmPrayingOnMyDownfall #CantStopWontStop #striveforgreatness🚀”

James also posted a mirror picture of himself without a shirt on, working out in the gym just three days after the Cavaliers’ lost the NBA Finals in 5 games to Golden State. Despite LeBron’s triple-double, of course.

Back at it! #striveforgreatness🚀 A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Jun 15, 2017 at 9:20am PDT

“Back at it! #striveforgreatness🚀”

If you don’t remember, back at the end of May, LeBron reaffirmed that Michael Jordan was his childhood idol.

“I wore short shorts so you could see my undershorts underneath. I didn’t go bald like Mike, but I’m getting there. But it will be post-career, though. That’s the only thing I didn’t do. But other than that, I did everything Mike did.”

Well, it’s not quite post-career yet, but yep, that’s LeBron … bald.

If you have trouble viewing the video on Instagram – check out Rachel Nichols’ twitter video below.

RELATED: LeBron: Jordan Chase Is About Motivation, Not Greatness

Remember last month when LeBron was talking about going bald like MJ? pic.twitter.com/n4edV2qeNA — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) June 15, 2017

With rumors of LeBron possibly jolting to L.A. in free agency in 2018, James appears to be doing nothing but working for the 2017-18 Cleveland Cavaliers season.