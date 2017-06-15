Myles Garrett Misses Final Minicamp Practice Thursday

BEREA (92.3 The Fan) – As the Browns took the field for their final practice before summer vacation Thursday, No. 95 was not present.

Myles Garrett was idle, a day after suffering an injury to his left foot late in Wednesday’s practice. Head coach Hue Jackson wasn’t sure the extent of the injury at the time and was on;y able to say they were hoping everything would be OK.

The team did not have an update on Garrett’s injury as of Thursday morning.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 draft played through a high left ankle sprain last season for Texas A&M and he missed some time during OTAs with an undisclosed injury.

The Browns selected Garrett with the top pick in the hopes that he would be able to help transform one of the worst defenses in the NFL and provide the front 7 with an impact playmaker and pass rusher after he totaled 32 1/2 sacks for the Aggies over 3 seasons.