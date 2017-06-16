Browns DE Myles Garrett Spotted Wearing Walking Boot, Larry Ogunjobi Says Injury ‘Sucks’ But Garrett Will Bounce Back

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – Myles Garrett was spotted Friday morning in a walking boot at Hopkins Airport, providing the first indication of the severity of the injury to his left foot.

The Browns have not provided any specifics about the injury since Garrett suffered it Wednesday afternoon during minicamp.

Garrett went down after a burst off the left side and coming up with a would-be sack of quarterback Brock Osweiler late in the practice. After staying down for a few minutes and being helped to his feet by head coach Hue Jackson and a trainer, Garrett limped to the sideline.

@RuiterWrongFAN at the airport in a walking boot pic.twitter.com/KMpczv1A8y — rak0076 (@Rak0077) June 16, 2017

“It sucks, especially when he’s one of your good friends,” third-round pick Larry Ogunjobi said. “I’ve known Myles for just a short period of time, but we’ve connected and you know how good of a person he is because he’s humble and he’s hungry and really wants to be great. So you know it sucks, but it’s part of the game. It’s part of the process and you know he’s going to bounce back.”

Ogunjobi spoke Friday morning at the Browns Youth Football Camp held at FirstEnergy Stadium where the rookies served as coaches as part of the team’s Give 10 program.

Ogunjobi didn’t provide any specifics about Garrett’s injury but he did say that the No. 1 overall pick is doing well.

“He’s still smiling, he’s still feeling good,” Ogunjobi said. “It’s just part of life. You can’t really be up and down. You’ve got to be even keel and just take it one day at a time.”