LeBron James Loved Being On Warriors’ Minds During Their Championship Parade

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – The Golden State Warriors – namely Draymond Green – couldn’t stop thinking about LeBron James and the Cavaliers, even as they celebrated their second NBA championship in 3 years this week.

A fact that amused James.

During the parade Green attempted to troll the Cavs by wearing a shirt that said “Quickie” across the front with the image of the Q taken from the logo used by the Cavs and Quicken Loans Arena.

Green also made a comment during the rally that it was James who started the super-team trend in the NBA so he shouldn’t be mad that the Warriors have built one by adding 8-time All-Star, 2017 Finals and 2014 NBA MVP Kevin Durant last summer after the Cavs became the first team to ever erase a 3-1 deficit to win the championship at Golden State’s expense.

“I definitely didn’t start the super team, [like] he’s trying to say,” James said on the ‘Road Trippin’ podcast hosted by teammates Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye as well as Fox Sports Ohio sideline reporter Allie Clifton that was recorded Thursday night and published Friday morning. “I just feel like it’s great that on the day that you’re celebrating your championship my likeness and my name is in your head.

“I love that.”

James was asked to respond to Green’s assertion that it was James who started the super-team phenomenon when he left the Cavs in 2010 to join up with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh in Miami where they won 4 conference titles and 2 NBA championships over 4 years.

“In 2003 the Lakers combined Karl Malone, Gary Payton, Shaq and Kobe,” James said. “In ’96 when Jordan was retired the Rockets joined Charles Barkley, Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler, all on the same team.”

Green and James engaged in some playful trash talk on Instagram Thursday when James saw a picture of Green in the t-shirt at the parade. James screen grabbed a shot of Green in the shirt and posted the caption “That’s what she said, HUH?!?!?!”

Green replied with a screen grab from James’ video in which James showed off his freshly shaved head with the caption “Them dubs finally made him go bald!!! Congrats bro @kingjames.”

Unlike when James joined the Heat, who were coming off a 47-win season and lost in the first round of the playoffs, Durant joined a Warriors team that eliminated him after trailing 3-1 in the conference semifinals and won 73-games before falling to the Cavs in 7.

James also rejoined the Cavs after they had amassed the league’s worst record over 4 seasons and won the draft lottery 3 times.