Zack Meisel: The Indians’ Season Has Been Underwhelming And Uninspiring So Far

Zack Meisel of Cleveland.com joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima to talk about the latest with the Cleveland Indians.
Zack gave his thought on the 1st half of the season and what we can expect in a 1st place showdown with the Minnesota Twins. Zack also talked about Francisco Lindor’s performance at the plate and if Anthony was right that Frankie is hitting too many home runs.
Zack talked about Brabley Zimmer’s speed and if we will see him on the field more as the season goes on.
Zack ended by telling us which pitcher will be key to turning around the starting rotation’s woes this season.
LISTEN TO THE PODCAST HERE ⇓