Bauer, Bats Lead Indians Past Twins 5-2 For 4-Game Sweep

June 18, 2017 5:57 PM By The Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Edwin Encarnacion homered twice, Trevor Bauer pitched seven strong innings and Jose Ramirez had his sixth straight multihit game on Sunday as the Cleveland Indians completed a four-game sweep of the Minnesota Twins with a 5-2 victory.

Cleveland came into the series trailing the Twins by two games in the AL Central. The sweep vaulted the Indians two games ahead and gave the defending AL champions sole possession of first place in the division for the first time since May 10.

Bauer (6-5) allowed two runs and four hits with two walks and eight strikeouts. He retired 15 straight before hitting Kennys Vargas with a pitch in the seventh. Eduardo Escobar and Eddie Rosario followed with RBI hits to put Minnesota on the board.

