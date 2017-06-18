Pistons Move To Downtown Detroit May Be Postponed By NBA

DETROIT, Mich. — According to Chris Barnewall of CBS Sports, the Detroit Pistons’ plans to move into the new Little Caesars Arena in Downtown Detroit in October may be put on hold by the NBA.
An affidavit was filed in Detroit on Friday stressing concerns over the over $400 million increase in the cost of the new arena and who will be responsible in paying for it.
The NBA could prevent the Pistons from moving in until all potential lawsuits are settled. A final meeting of the Board of Governors on July 11 will determine whether or not the relocation will occur.