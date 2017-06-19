David Griffin Out As GM Of Cavs; Owner Dan Gilbert Calls Decision ‘Mutual’

June 19, 2017 7:28 PM By Daryl Ruiter | 92.3 The Fan
CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – In a stunning development, David Griffin will not return as general manager of the Cavaliers.

Griffin’s contract, which expires June 30, will not be renewed.

Cavs owner and chairman Dan Gilbert announced the decision Monday night and characterized the move as “mutual.”

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst was first to report the news.

Griffin, who helped build the Cavaliers’ 2016 NBA championship roster that appeared in 3 consecutive NBA Finals following the return of LeBron James through a series of calculated trades, could not come to terms with Gilbert on a new contract.

Gilbert failed to extend Griffin last summer after giving head coach Tyronn Lue a new deal.

Earlier last season, James actually campaigned on behalf of Griffin by saying he saw no reason as to why Griffin shouldn’t get a new deal.

More to follow.

