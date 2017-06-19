Former Browns CB Tramon Williams Wanted Out Of Cleveland Last Year, Says Team Not Stable

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – Tramon Williams is glad to be done with the Cleveland Browns.

The veteran corner, who signed a 3-year, $21 million deal with the Browns as an unrestricted free agent in 2015 from Green Bay was released on Feb 7 along with veteran quarterback Josh McCown.

Williams saw the Browns win just 4 games in his 2 years with the team, and in an interview with John Clayton and Pat Kirwan on Movin’ The Chains which airs on SiriusXM, he confessed he wanted out of Cleveland last year.

“From the start of training camp to the beginning of the season, they were going in a different direction,” Williams told Sirius XM. “And it came a point during the season to where I wanted to be released. That’s why we got released because it wasn’t a stable spot. It’s not a stable spot. You don’t know who’s going to be the coaches from year to year, and I didn’t know that so I didn’t want to be one of those veterans who is stuck in a spot and at the end of the day, I’m not going to be able to get a job because I was on a bad team. That’s why I wanted to get out of there.”

The Browns finished the year 1-15 after losing their first 14 games – both franchise record worsts.

“I thank Cleveland for giving me the opportunity to get out of there and test the market and get to a team that could potentially win, and go out the way that I want to go out,” Williams said.

Last season Williams’ production dropped off significantly as he missed 4 games due to injury. Williams totaled 36 tackles – 28 solo, 5 passes defensed and an interception. In his 2 seasons with the Browns Williams started 22 of the 27 games he appeared in. He had 15 passes defensed and just 2 interceptions.

Once Gregg Williams was hired to replace Ray Horton as defensive coordinator it quickly became clear that Tramon would not fit, which is one of many reasons why he was thrilled to finally be released.

Last week as minicamp wrapped up, the Browns’ defensive coordinator said that not only does he feel that his players have bought into what he’s selling but he’s come into much worse situations.

“I’ve walked into a lot more dysfunctional buildings than this,” Gregg Williams said.

Williams refuses to waste his time on veterans – or any player for that matter – who won’t buy into his program.

“I really don’t care what a veteran thinks,” Williams said. “I really don’t care what a young guy thinks. I really don’t care what you think. That’s part of the message. The message is I have to earn their respect, they have to earn my respect and either you know what you’re doing or you don’t know what you’re doing. Either you’ve been in the huddle or you haven’t been in the huddle.

“The fact that these guys are really receptive, that’s nice. But if they weren’t, then they can go be for somebody else, I don’t care about that.”

As for Tramon Williams, although he remains unsigned, he’s confident he’ll find a team soon.

“We talked to quite a few teams, but all and all, I feel like I’m in a position to where I can control kind of what I want to do,” Williams said. “I’m really excited about that. I’m ready to get to one of these teams and help out. And the team that I’m look for is going to be a team, obviously, that is stable and wants to win, so that’s kind of what I’m looking for at this point.”