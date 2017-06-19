LeBron James Dunks On Kids At 10-Year-Old Son’s Birthday Party

June 19, 2017 1:07 PM By Ben Fontana | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under: LeBron James

LeBron James’ youngest son, Bryce, turned 10 over the weekend, and it looked like LeBron and his wife Savannah threw one hell of a party of the middle James’ child.

This clip that LeBron posted on his social media platforms looks like a lot of fun, not only for the kids, but for the eldest James, as well.

Is it LeBron taking a little NBA Finals frustration out on a bunch of northeast Ohio 10-year-olds? Maybe. But either way, I think we all can agree the new bald LeBron is going to be a lot fun.

Watch the video on Instagram below

