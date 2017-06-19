LeBron James Dunks On Kids At 10-Year-Old Son’s Birthday Party

LeBron James’ youngest son, Bryce, turned 10 over the weekend, and it looked like LeBron and his wife Savannah threw one hell of a party of the middle James’ child.
This clip that LeBron posted on his social media platforms looks like a lot of fun, not only for the kids, but for the eldest James, as well.
Is it LeBron taking a little NBA Finals frustration out on a bunch of northeast Ohio 10-year-olds? Maybe. But either way, I think we all can agree the new bald LeBron is going to be a lot fun.
Watch the video on Instagram below
Being able to do things like this for my kids that I always wish I had as a kid is why i work so extremely hard!! Seeing my youngest son Bryce at his 10th bday party yesterday with all his friends smiling, having a great time brings joy to my heart! You're 1 of a kind kid and I'm extremely proud to be your Father! Love you! #BryceMaximus #JamesGang👑 #striveforgreatness🚀