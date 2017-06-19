Report: Cavaliers Working On Multi-Team Trade For Jimmy Butler

In a tweet sent out by ESPN’s Marc Stein late Monday afternoon, the report states that the Cleveland Cavaliers are working to acquire Chicago Bull’s all-star Jimmy Butler.
Butler is a 3x All-Star, made the 2017 All-NBA team, is a 3x All-Defensive team member, and won the 2014-15 Most Improved player award.
In 76 games this past NBA season, Butler average 23.9 points per game, 6.2 rebounds, and 5.5 assists a game.
Previous reports hinted that Cleveland would make a move for Pacers’ all-star Paul George, who informed Indiana he won’t re-sign after the 2017-18 season.
In the middle of all this, the Cavaliers are still working on a contract for GM David Griffin.