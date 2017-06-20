Carman And Lima: Would You Rather For June 20th

A new week and a new set of questions, it’s Would You Rather! WYR No. 1: Which Monday would you rather change the outcome of? — The Ken Carman Show (@KenCarmanShow) June 20, 2017 WYR No. 2: Which owner would you rather work for? — The Ken Carman Show (@KenCarmanShow) June 20, 2017 WYR No. 3: Who would you rather be the next person to run the #Cavs? — The Ken Carman Show (@KenCarmanShow) June 20, 2017 WYR No. 4: Who would you rather the #Cavs acquire in a trade? — The Ken Carman Show (@KenCarmanShow) June 20, 2017