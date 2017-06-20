Guide To Cleveland’s Best 2017 Independence Day Events

By Mark Horning

Bang! Boom! Sizzle! There is no summer holiday anywhere in the world like the celebration of America’s independence on July 4th. Families gather for picnics, parades are held in nearly every town and to cap off the day fireworks! Check out this short list of ways we celebrate Independence Day in the Northeast Ohio area.

Cleveland Orchestra Blossom Festival Band

Blossom Music Center

1145 W. Steels Corners Road

Cuyahoga Fall, OH

(216) 231-1111

www.clevelandorchestra.com

Date: Monday, July 3 and Tuesday July 4, 2017

This concert is a sold out tradition in Northeast Ohio as fans of the Cleveland Orchestra gather for two evenings of stirring patriotic marches during their “Salute To America” under the stars at the beautiful Blossom Music Center. Following the two shows is a really great fireworks show that finishes the day off with a bang. Both concerts begin at 8 p.m. Lorus John Schissel is the conductor.

Rib, White and Blue Festival

Lock 3 Park

200 South Main Street

Akron, OH

(330) 375-2877

http://www.lock3linve.com

Date: July 2- 4, 2017

Live music is featured all three nights with Bruce in the USA (Springsteen Tribute Band) and Nied’s Hotel Band on July 2nd, Absolute Journey Tribute Band and MDU on July 3rd and the Akron Symphony Orchestra, Zach and the Freedom Brass Band on July 4th followed by Akron’s official fireworks display. The event is free and open to the general public as a dozen rib vendors from multiple states cook up their specialties for cash prizes and bragging rights.

Berea Grindstone Festival

Coe Lake

(440) 274-5608

www.cityofberea.org

This yearly festival of fun brings back memories of small town celebrations. The event features games, food, rides, paddle boats, vendors and more. There is also a ZIP line that will propel thrill seekers over Coe Lake. Some of the special events include Touch-A-Truck and Inflatable on July 2nd, the annual parade, at 6 p.m. and an outdoor movie “Minions” at 9:30 p.m. on July 3rd and live entertainment with “The Wallbangers” (4 to 7 p.m.), “The Clayton Brothers” (7:15 to 10 p.m.) followed by fireworks at 10 p.m. the event is free and open to the public.

City of Cleveland Fireworks

Cleveland Metroparks Edgewater Park

www.clevelandmetroparks.com

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017 at dusk

One of the most spectacular fireworks display in Ohio happens just off the shore of Lake Erie at Edgewater Park. Families come from all around the area for a day of picnicking, swimming, kite flying and just hanging out. If you’re looking for a really unique vantage point check out the Great Lakes Science Center’s “Rock and Boom” on the decks of the Steamship William G. Mather. Bring your own chairs and blankets and arrive early (8 p.m.) in order to tour the ship. Food and beverages may be purchased in the adjacent family friendly beer garden. Cost is $16 ($13 for non-members).