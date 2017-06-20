Highly Touted Ohio Recruit Follows Holtmann To Buckeyes

June 20, 2017 10:33 AM By The Associated Press
Filed Under: chris holtmann, Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — New Ohio State basketball coach Chris Holtmann has persuaded a top prospect to follow him from Butler to the Buckeyes.

The school said Monday that 6-foot-8 forward Kyle Young has signed to play for the Buckeyes next season. Young, a three-time Associated Press All-Ohio performer from Massillon, was recruited by Holtmann and previously had committed to him at Butler.

RELATED: New OSU Coach Chris Holtmann Joins 92.3 The Fan

He joins guard Braxton Beverly from Hazard, Kentucky, and forward Kaleb Wesson from Westerville, Ohio, in Ohio State’s recruiting class.

Holtmann’s hiring at Ohio State was announced June 9, less than a week after Thad Matta’s 13-year run ended at Columbus.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

More from The Associated Press
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

Buy Pizza Fest Tickets
June 15, 2017
On Air Schedule

Listen Live

Listen