Jason Lloyd: Chauncey Billups Will Be The Next Man In Charge Of The Cleveland Cavaliers

Jason Lloyd of The Athletic joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima to talk fallout of David Griffin and the Cavs parting ways.
Jason talked about if he thinks an arms race with Golden State led to Griffin’s release. Jason also talked about the likely hood of Paul George or Jimmy Butler being traded to Cleveland and if the negotiations for either player have been frozen until a general manager is announced.
Jason gave with his thoughts on whether this will affect LeBron James next summer when he will be a free agent and if a Kevin Love for Carmelo Anthony trade is a possibility.
Jason also talked about how much roster salary had to play a play in Griffin leaving.
LISTEN TO THE PODCAST HERE ⇓