Report: LeBron James And Kyrie Irving Reach Out To Jimmy Butler About Playing For Cavs

According to this Chicago Sun-Times report, the noise of a possible Jimmy Butler to Cleveland trade picked up steam on Tuesday.

Here’s a snippet of Joe Cowley‘s report from Tuesday morning.

According to multiple sources in Cleveland, not only have Cavaliers players – including LeBron James and Kyrie Irving – been reaching out to Butler directly and through back channels over the last five days to gauge his interest, but those players liked what they heard back from the Bulls’ three-time All-Star.

According to the report, Butler is on vacation in Europe. Previously, the three-time Chicago all-star told general manager Gar Forman and vice president of basketball operations John Paxson he didn’t want to be traded, but this is the 3x defending Eastern Conference Champion Cleveland Cavaliers we are talking about.

A trade would be a lot of work for the Cavs, with reports indicating that Kevin Love is the only viable piece that the Cavaliers have to offer. A rumor of a third team like the Suns or Lakers was brought up late Monday.

Many dominoes could also fall if Butler left Chicago, like Dwyane Wade and Rajon Rondo both leaving.

The drama doesn’t end there, with Cowley‘s report stating an interesting tidbit about Kyrie Irving as well.

All-Star Kyrie Irving has been contacting some of his former Team USA teammates and letting them know that he might be willing to push for a trade, especially if he feels the Cavs’ run could end quickly with James able to opt out after next season. Through back channels, Chicago would be one of the places that Irving would be interested to play.

The NBA Draft is Thursday, and NBA Free Agency begins the week of July 4th, so if the Cavs or any other team is going to make moves, it’ll be soon.