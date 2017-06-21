Indians To Play Two 2018 Regular Season Games In Puerto Rico

CLEVELAND (92.3 the Fan) – The Cleveland Indians will play two 2018 regular season games against the Minnesota Twins in San Juan, Puerto Rico, the league announced Wednesday.
The two teams will match up on April 17th and 18th, 2018 at Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan. Both games will count as Twins home games.
Indians shortstop and Puerto Rico native Francisco Lindor said the moment is one he is heavily anticipating.
“It is a dream come true for me to play in Puerto Rico,” Lindor said in the press release. “When the Montreal Expos played in Puerto Rico, I remember going to those games and thinking to myself, ‘I would love to be here playing in front of my country and people.’ Now that we have the opportunity next April, it is a dream realized for me. These will be the most memorable regular season games of my career, for sure.”
MLB has not played regular season games in Puerto Rico since 2010.