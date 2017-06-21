Smoke Signals: Miller’s Hammer, Robo’s Heart and Jose’s Streak

CLEVELAND (92.3 the Fan) – Just when you thought Andrew Miller might be human, the lefty sucked the life out of the Baltimore Orioles lineup as if he were a vampire.

The Indians may not have needed Miller more than they needed him against the Orioles on Wednesday since any select date in October or November. With the bases loaded and no outs, the best reliever in baseball reared his head, with a groundout and two strikeouts to put a punctuation mark on Carlos Carrasco’s scoreless six innings of work.

Miller’s 7th inning consisted of eight sliders and two fastballs, five of his pitches strikes.

Big-Time Bob

When Roberto Perez isn’t hitting home runs in the World Series, he is still hitting in the clutch.

After being stymied by Orioles Starter Kevin Gausman for the first four innings, Perez’s double into the gap scored Bradley Zimmer to open scoring. Perez still being on base helped further when Francisco Lindor homered a batter later.

Perez entered Wednesday’s game with a rather unimpressive .159/.235/.216 slash line, but the numbers are a little more impressive when the at-bats count the most.

With runners in scoring position, Perez has an OPS of .721 in 33 plate appearances, with 11 of his 13 RBI in that situation. With RISP and two outs, the catcher’s numbers are even better, with an .829 OPS in 15 plate appearances.

A solo shot and his doubling home of Zimmer are the two RBI in which a runner wasn’t in scoring position.

Taking runners placement out of the equation, Perez is hitting better in high leverage situations than medium and low leverage spots. Perez’s OPS is .628 in the most important moments, while sitting at just .465 in medium leverage situations, and .363 in low leverage spots.

Number 9

Jose Ramirez went 2-for-5 on Wednesday, his ninth consecutive multi-hit game.

Ramirez is the first Indian since 1936 with nine consecutive days of two or more hits, tying Roy Hughes (1936), Riggs Stephenson (1924) and Tris Speaker (1920) for the third-most such games in club history.

The third-baseman can equal “Shoeless” Joe Jackson’s 10-straight multi-hit games (1911) with two more hits on Thursday. Jackson also turned in 11-straight in 1912, tops in franchise history.

