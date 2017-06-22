Cavs Out On Paul George And Jimmy Butler?

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – It appears that the 2 players that could help the Cavs overcome the Warriors might be out of reach.

Chicago’s Jimmy Butler and Indiana’s Paul George may still be on the move in the near future but barring stunning developments, Cleveland doesn’t appear in the running to be a destination for either.

While the Cavs have kicked the tires on both players any deal would require a third team because of the team’s depleted war chest of assets.

Basically the cupboard is bare.

The Cavs have their 2018 first round, 2020 first and protected (from Orlando) second round pick. That’s it. NBA rules prohibit Cleveland from moving the 2018 first rounder and as Sam Amico of Fox Sports Ohio and AmicoHoops reported Thursday, teams just aren’t interested in any of the contracts the Cavs might be looking to dump.

Kevin Love’s name has been in several national reports as the chip the Cavs would be willing to move but both ESPN’s Brian Windhorst and The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski report that the interest in and value of Love just isn’t what it was in 2014 when the Cavs acquired him from Minnesota in the Andrew Wiggins trade.

Amico reported that the Pacers and Bulls both asked for Kyrie Irving in a potential trade but “the Cavs quickly lost interest.”

The lack of assets is hurting the Cavs as they look to add another key piece to try and overtake the Warriors in 2018 and so don’t expect the Cavs to do much Thursday.

– The Cavs do not have a pick in tonight’s NBA Draft for the second straight year. The Cavs traded their 2017 first round pick to Portland for the Trailblazers 2018 first round pick on Jan. 6, 2017, which was originally acquired from Cleveland as part of the Anderson Varejao trade in 2016, so they could then ship their 2019 first rounder to Atlanta for Kyle Korver.

– As Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports that the Cavs hit the ceiling on the allowable amount of cash allowed to be used in trades and so they cannot buy a draft pick this year.

– Despite conversation generated on a talk show locally, the Cavs can not and will not consider trading LeBron James. First and foremost because James has a no-trade clause in his contract and secondly trading James is something you just don’t even consider with at least 1 more year of making a run for an NBA championship still in front of you.

– All is quiet on the Chauncy Billups front. Billups has been offered a 5-year deal to become the Cavs vice president of basketball operations Jason Lloyd of The Athletic reported late Wednesday night. Billups met with Cavs owner Dan Gilbert Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss the job. Ice Cube, who partnered with Billups to form a 3-on-3 league said Wednesday that Billups left the startup to take a job with the Cavs in a video posted by TMZ. Sam Amick of USA Today reports that Billups will not make a decision on the offer Thursday.