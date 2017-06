Metta World Peace joined Bull & Fox to talk about why he’s still not retired despite going to get his Master’s Degree, the Cavs’ loss to the Warriors in the Finals, and what the Cavs should be doing this offseason.

Metta also discussed what made Kobe and now LeBron two of the best players in this era, playing for championships under Phil Jackson, and his memories of playing in Cleveland against LeBron.

Finally, Word Peace shared his thoughts on Thursday’s NBA Draft.

.@MettaWorldPeace: "You cannot give players power. When I was in my prime, I was irresponsible w/ power that I had & take advantage of it" — Keith Britton (@KeithBritton86) June 22, 2017

.@MettaWorldPeace on playing in CLE: “One time I got a quarter thrown at me and I stuck my middle fingers up, that was pretty interesting” — Keith Britton (@KeithBritton86) June 22, 2017

.@MettaWorldPeace on @BullandFox: "Hopefully Cleveland is back in the Finals next year…you might need some new players, but we'll see" — Keith Britton (@KeithBritton86) June 22, 2017