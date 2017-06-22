Tyreke Smith’s Mom Tells Carman And Lima That No Scholarship Offers Have Been Pulled From Her Son

June 22, 2017 9:57 AM
Filed Under: Cleveland Heights, NCAA Football, Tyreke Smith

Tyreke Smith, a four-star defensive end from Cleveland Heights, made headlines when he wore a shirt  “I hope I don’t get killed for being black today” to Ohio State’s one-day camp last Saturday.  An article by 11 Warriors caught the eye of Ken Carman and Anthony Lima, who spent time discussing what kind of impact Smith is making by wearing his message on his shirt.

Tyreke Smith’s mother called in to tell Ken and Anthony exactly why her son wore a shirt that said  “I hope I don’t get killed for being black today” to Ohio State’s one-day camp last Saturday.

Here is a link to the 11 Warriors article 

