Brantley, Salazar Recovering As Indians Return To Progressive Field

CLEVELAND (92.3 the Fan) – As they return from a successful 7-1 road trip, the Indians return to Progressive Field with some pieces still moving.

Terry Francona addressed the media pre-game on Friday to update the statuses of those players.

Allen returns

After his wife gave birth earlier in the week, closer Cody Allen was placed on the paternity list. He was activated Friday, with reliever Adam Plutko being optioned back to Triple-A Columbus.

Francona said Allen seemed like he was itching to return.

“He was texting me yesterday, and kind of running me through it, because they get three days, and kind of saying, ‘Hey, I think I can be back tomorrow,’” the skipper said. “But, with having a baby and everything, I said, ‘You take care of what you’ve got to take care of.’ I said, ‘If you can come back, we’re thrilled, but you take care of what you’ve got to take care of.’ So, he texted me this morning and said, ‘I’m good to go.’”

Allen returns to the team with 15 saves under his belt, with an ERA of 2.00 and a FIP of 2.58.

Brantley running

Michael Brantley, fresh off of the paternity list himself, remains on the 10-day disabled list until at least Monday with a sprained right ankle.

The outfielder was scheduled to run on the field Friday to test the ankle, but rain earlier in the day put those plans on hold. Brantley instead ran on the treadmill.

“He thinks he’s feeling pretty good, but that will be his first kind of getting aggressive on the running,” Francona said. “Then dependent on how he feels, hopefully we’ll do more tomorrow.”

Salazar throwing

Starter Danny Salazar has been on the disabled list since June 6th with shoulder soreness, and the return has been slow. Salazar struggled to a 5.40 ERA through 12 games, 10 of them starts, and any extra work for the right-hander is probably well-served.

Salazar will throw a two inning sim game in Akron on Monday, with more work to follow from there.

“We’ll see how that goes, and then the next step, whether it’s another sim game or in an actual Minor League game, is kind of dependent on how he feels and what the trainers and everybody thinks,” Francona said.