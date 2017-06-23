Carman And Lima: Did Dan Gilbert Wait Too Long To Replace David Griffin?

June 23, 2017 10:27 AM
Filed Under: Chauncey Billups, Cleveland Cavaliers, Dan Gilbert, David Griffin, LeBron James, NBA

David Griffin mutually parted ways with the Cleveland Cavaliers on June 19th, and since then we’ve heard that Cavs players told Jimmy Butler to avoid the team, a Paul George trade went from Cleveland to being linked elsewhere and Chauncey Billups is weighing all of his options instead of taking a reported 5 year contract to become Team President/GM. Ken Carman and Anthony Lima want to know if this could have all been avoided by making a change at GM before the playoffs started for the Cavs?

LISTEN TO THE PODCAST HERE ⇓

